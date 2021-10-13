IMF Board confident about leader despite claims
WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund has expressed “full confidence” in its managing director. The statement came in response to allegations that while Kristalina Georgieva was a World Bank official, she and others pressured staffers to change business rankings in an effort to placate China. The IMF’s 24-member executive Board says its review did not conclusively demonstrate that Georgieva played an improper role. But it says a probe into possible misconduct by World Bank staff is continuing. Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing in response to an investigative report by the WilmerHale law firm.
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace
WASHINGTON — One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves. The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. Hiring also slowed in August. The report showed the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.
