Strong gains for technology stocks
NEW YORK — Solid gains for technology stocks pushed Wall Street higher Monday, tacking more gains onto last week’s rally. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%. Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon, whose businesses have been thriving despite the pandemic, led the way higher. Companies that depend more on broad growth in the economy didn’t rise as much. This week also marks the start of earnings reporting season, when CEOs will detail how their companies fared from July through September.
Southwest Airlines to expand
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is taking aim at competitors at big airports in Houston and Chicago. Southwest said Monday that it will expand next year by adding flights to Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport and O’Hare Airport in Chicago. With the moves, Southwest will go head-to-head against United and American, which are both much bigger by revenue.
