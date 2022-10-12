Bank of England expands push to stabilize markets
LONDON — The Bank of England has expanded its emergency effort to stabilize the financial markets amid concerns the government’s plan to slash taxes pose a “material risk” to Britain’s fiscal stability. The central bank said, Tuesday, that it will now buy inflation-linked securities that offer protection from inflation as well as conventional government bonds as it seeks to “restore orderly conditions” in the market. The bank says purchases will total up to 10 billion pounds, or $11 billion, a day split evenly between both types of bonds. The program expanded after yields on government bonds jumped again, Monday.
TikTok going big on US e-commerce?
NEW YORK — TikTok appears to be deepening its foray into e-commerce. It’s indicating in job listings that it has plans to operate its own US warehouses, the kind of packing and shipping facilities more associated with Amazon or Walmart than the social media platform best known for addictive short videos. In the past two weeks, the company has posted several job listings on LinkedIn looking for candidates to help it develop and grow its “Fulfillment by TikTok Shop” to sellers using the app. According to the listings, TikTok plans to provide warehousing, delivery and item return options to sellers.
