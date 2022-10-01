Inflation hits record 10% in 19 EU countries using euro
FRANKFURT, Germany — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency has broken into double digits as prices for electricity and natural gas soar. EU statistics agency Eurostat reported, Friday, that consumer prices in the 19-country eurozone rose a record 10%, in September, from a year earlier, up from an annual 9.1%, in August. Only a year ago, inflation was as low as 3.4%. Price increases are at their highest level since record-keeping for the euro started, in 1997. The rise in inflation signals a looming winter recession for one of the globe’s major economies as higher prices undermine consumers’ spending power.
Resilient US consumers spend slightly more
WASHINGTON — Consumers spent a bit more, in August, than the previous month, a sign the economy is holding up even as inflation lifts prices for food, rent, and other essentials. Americans boosted their spending at stores and for services such as haircuts by 0.4%, in August, after it fell 0.2%, in July, the Commerce Department said, Friday. The government’s report also showed that an inflation gauge closely monitored by the Federal Reserve rose 0.3% last month, faster than July.
Boeing behind schedule in gaining approval for new Max jets
ARLINGTON, Va. — Boeing is behind schedule in submitting documentation for new versions of its 737 Max jetliner, and it’s asking Congress for more time. Federal officials say Boeing has completed little of the work necessary to certify the new Max versions by a Dec. 31 deadline. If the company misses the deadline, it must add a new system to alert pilots when there is a potential safety problem with the flight. Boeing argues that its older 737s don’t have the alert system, and putting it on future Max jets would add complexity for airline pilots who fly both old and new 737s.
West rejects Putin’s claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of sabotaging the Russia-built gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany. Putin claimed that the West had turned from sanctions against Russia to “terror attacks,” sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. The White House said Putin’s comments were outlandish and just an attempt to distract the world from his annexation, on Friday, of four parts of Ukraine. President Joe Biden said of Putin: “What he’s saying we know is not true.” The comments came ahead of an emergency meeting, Friday, at the UN Security Council in New York. Denmark and Sweden said the blasts, which set off huge methane leaks, probably were due to several hundred pounds of explosives.
