US says it will block palm oil from large producer
WASHINGTON — The United States will block shipments of palm oil from a major Malaysian producer that feeds into the supply chains of iconic US food and cosmetic brands. It found indicators of forced labor, including concerns about children, along with other abuses such as physical and sexual violence. Brenda Smith, of the US Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Trade, said the order against FGV Holdings Berhad, went into effect Wednesday. Her announcement came a week after The Associated Press exposed major labor abuses in Malaysia’s palm oil industry and was triggered by a petition filed last year by nonprofits.
Secretive Palantir makes debut
BOSTON — Seventeen years after it was born with the help of CIA seed money, Palantir Technologies has finally gone public. The data-mining outfit long reliant on spies and soldiers has never been profitable and is dogged by ethical objections for assisting in the Trump administration’s deportation crackdown. The company is highly reliant on government contracts and analysts say it may sink or float on its ability to capture a significant chunk of corporate business.
