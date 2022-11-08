Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
BOSTON — Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another. The social media platform’s new owner issued the warning, Sunday, after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — to ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers, for $8 a month. Comedian Kathy Griffin had her account suspended, on Sunday, for switching her display name to Musk’s. Actor Valerie Bertinelli did the same before switching it back to her real name.
Walgreens push into comprehensive care picks up momentum
Walgreens extended its push into more comprehensive health care with its VillageMD unit acquiring another urgent and primary care chain, Summit Health-CityMD, in a deal worth close to $9 billion. Walgreens and rival CVS, two retail chains with thousands of locations, have evolved, in recent years, with a greater focus on overall care for customers, trying to help them avoid chronic health conditions and expensive hospital stays. The deal to combine VillageMD and CityMD arrives just two months after CVS Health said it would pay about $8 billion to acquire Signify Health, a technology company that sends doctors and other care providers to people’s homes.
