Hiring held last month
WASHINGTON — Defying fears of another slowdown, US businesses kept hiring at a solid pace in October. Yet there are signs they remain cautious about the economy’s future as the pandemic worsens. The Labor Department said Friday that employers added 638,000 jobs and the unemployment rate tumbled a full percentage point to 6.9%, extending what has been a faster recovery than many economists expected in the spring. But the pace of hiring isn’t robust enough to rapidly soak up the millions of Americans who were thrown out of work by the pandemic recession.
Takeaways from the October jobs report
WASHINGTON — The American job market is clawing its way back — steadily if slowly — from the devastation inflicted by the Coronavirus-caused recession. What no one knows is just how long it might take for workers to be made whole.
In October, the government said Friday, employers added 638,000 jobs. It was a solid gain, more than economists had expected. And it was even stronger than the headline number suggested.
Women, as a group, are continuing to be left behind in the jobs recovery. They accounted for just 280,000, or 44%, of the jobs added last month. Because they work disproportionately in vulnerable jobs — at restaurants, bars and beauty shops, for instance — women account for 5.5 million, or nearly 55%, of the 10.1 million jobs that remain lost.
Last month’s burst of hiring benefited Black, white and Hispanic workers. Compared with September, employment rose by 785,000, or 3%, for Hispanics; by 433,000, or 2.5%, for African Americans; and by nearly 1.7 million, or 1.5%, for whites.
Marriott bounces back
Marriott is reporting dramatic improvements in the third quarter as travel demand rebounded in China. Average occupancy at hotels in China was 61% during the quarter, down just 10% from a year ago. Occupancy in North America was 37% as some leisure demand returned. That was down 40% from the July-September period a year ago.
