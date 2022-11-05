Fed’s Kashkari: Jobs report shows why more rate hikes needed
WASHINGTON — The solid US jobs report for October underscores why the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than it had previously forecast to control inflation. That’s according to Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Kashkari says that at the Fed’s next meeting, in December, he expects to issue a higher forecast for where the central bank’s benchmark rate will be, next year, than he did, in September. He says the jobs data shows that hiring is healthy despite some slowing in recent months.
Europe OKs one-dose drug to protect babies against RSV
LONDON — The European Commission has authorized the world’s first one-dose drug against a respiratory virus that sickens millions of babies and children globally, every year. In a statement, Friday, drugmakers Sanofi and AstraZeneca said the European Commission had given the green light to nirsevimab, a laboratory-developed antibody to protect infants during their first exposure to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a highly contagious common infection that infects nearly all babies by age 2. The European Medicines Agency had previously recommended that nirsevimab, sold as Beyfortus, be authorized based on research that showed the drug reduced the chances that babies with RSV needed medical attention and appeared safe.
Judge says West Virginia governor’s coal firm owes $1.5M
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A federal judge has ruled that one of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s businesses owes more than $1.5 million to a Swiss company for undelivered coal. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the judge, on Tuesday, granted a request from VISA Commodities to enforce an April order from a London-based arbitrator. It found Bluestone Coal Sales Corp. liable for $1.5 million plus arbitration costs and interest. That arbitration came after Bluestone failed to honor an April 2021 settlement in which it had agreed to pay the $1.5 million by July 30, 2021.
Argentina adds another exchange rate — aimed for tourists
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — In recent years, a moment often came when a visitor to Argentina suddenly grasped they could have gotten a lot more bang for their bucks if only they had brought cash to buy pesos on the unofficial market.
A dollar sometimes would buy twice as many pesos in informal cash trading as the amount in pesos it would get in purchases using a credit or debit card covered by the official exchange rate. That should, at least in theory, be a thing of the past as of Friday.
