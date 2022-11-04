Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
LONDON — The Bank of England has rolled out its biggest interest rate increase in three decades, saying the move is needed to beat back stubbornly high inflation that’s eroding living standards and is likely to trigger a “prolonged” recession. The central bank, on Thursday, boosted its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has drives up food and energy costs that have sent inflation to 40-year highs. The aggressive step matches the recent moves by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. The bank’s task got tougher after former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ economic plans roiled financial markets.
Stellantis: Park older models due to three Takata air bag deaths
DETROIT — Stellantis and the US government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers. The company that was formerly known as Fiat Chrysler is telling people to stop driving Dodge Magnum wagons, Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars and Chrysler 300 sedans from the 2005 through 2010 model years. Stellantis says that it confirmed the air bag inflators blew apart in two cases, killing two people. The company suspects an inflator rupture in another case that also killed a driver.
