Fed to begin slowing economic aid
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary economic aid it’s provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to high inflation that now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago. In a statement after its latest policy meeting, the Fed said it will start reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases in the coming weeks, by $15 billion a month, though it reserved the right to change that pace. Those purchases have been intended to hold down long-term interest rates to encourage borrowing and spending. With the economy recovering, that’s no longer needed.
US puts new controls on spyware company
RICHMOND, Va. — The Biden administration has announced it is putting new export limits on Israel’s NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company, saying its tools have been used to “conduct transnational repression.” The US Commerce Department said, Wednesday, that NSO Group and three other firms are being added to the “entity list,” which limits their access to US components and technology by requiring government permission for exports. The department said putting these companies on the entity list was part of efforts to promote human rights in US foreign policy. Researchers say NSO Group’s spyware has been used around the world to break into the phones of human rights activists, journalists and even members of the Catholic clergy. The company denies wrongdoing.
Changes added to Biden bill
WASHINGTON — House Democrats have added paid family and medical leave, immigration law changes and a state-and-local tax break to their $1.75 trillion social services and environmental bill. They are rushing to finish up the overall package, Wednesday, after dismal election night results. The family leave program is expected to include four weeks of paid time off for childbirth, recovery from major illness or caring for family members. Immigrants can apply for five-year work permits. And a $10,000 state-and-local tax deduction cap will be lifted to $72,500. This comes after Democrats reached a deal to lower Medicare drug costs as they head toward House votes on President Joe Biden’s plan.
Labor secretary: Pandemic, worker vexation feed port issues
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Labor Secretary Marty Walsh says slowdowns and bottlenecks at the nation’s shipping terminals are the result of an ongoing pandemic and problems like stagnant wages for some workers along the supply chain. Walsh told The Associated Press that’s what he’s hearing from those whose pay hasn’t gone up commensurate with experience.
