Cruise industry throws in the towel on 2020, looks to 2021
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A cruise ship industry group says its members are extending the suspension of US sailing operations through the end of the year, just days after the US government effectively lifted its no-sail order despite a global spike in Coronavirus infections. Cruise Lines International Association said its members will use the rest of the year to implement measures to address COVID-19 safety. On Friday, federal health officials issued new rules that will enable large cruise ships to start sailing again in US waters, though not immediately. The cruise industry group estimates that the suspension of cruises snuffed out more than $25 billion in economic activity and 164,000 American jobs.
KLM pilots agree to pay cuts
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Pilots with Dutch national airline KLM say they have agreed to accept pay cuts for as long as the carrier needs a multibillion euro government Coronavirus bailout. The decision Tuesday clears the way for the government to agree to free up the next instalment of a $3.96 billion lifeline to help the KLM survive the sharp downturn in air travel amid the pandemic. The package is made up of a 1 billion-euro loan and 2.4 billion euros in guarantees for bank loans. The Dutch finance minister said Saturday he would halt the state aid because not all of KLM’s 30,000 staff had committed to accept pay cuts for the duration of the bailout.
English retailers fret over Christmas
LONDON — A second lockdown in England is set to come into force this week. It’s a big blow to businesses that sweeps away any hopes that the British economy might have recovered by the end of this year a large proportion of the near 25% drop endured in the spring. The economy is now expected to end the year around 12.5% smaller than when it started.
The lockdown decision has cemented market expectations that the Bank of England will on Thursday increase its bond-buying program by at least $130 billion to keep a lid on borrowing rates in the markets.
