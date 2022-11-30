At chip plant, Biden says unions ‘built middle class’
BAY CITY, Michigan — President Joe Biden is telling Americans he is a “pro-union” president, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike. He toured a technology plant in Michigan, on Tuesday, to highlight a $300 million expansion. The South Korean company SK Siltron is expected to quadruple its production in the coming years at the plant.
Biden said, as he often does, that he’s been pro-union his entire career. He said he spoke with the plant owners about how American workers were “the best workers in the world, you’re the most qualified workers in the world.”
Competitors chip away at Tesla’s US vehicle shares
DETROIT — New electric vehicle models from multiple automakers are starting to chip away at Tesla’s dominance of the US EV market, according to national vehicle registration data. But numbers collected by S&P Global Mobility show that Tesla still controlled about 65% of the growing electric vehicle market during the first nine months of this year. And the competitors made gains in the sticker price range below $50,000, where Tesla barely competes. S&P said EVs have picked up 2.4 percentage points of US market share, this year, growing to 5.2% of all light vehicle registrations.
