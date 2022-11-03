$6 million awarded in asbestos lawsuit against Ford, others
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury has ruled that Ford Motor Co. and other companies must pay $6 million to a Missouri family over claims that a woman’s death was caused by asbestos exposure, including from dust generated during brake repairs. Linda Behling of Springfield died of mesothelioma at age 70, in 2019. Her family’s lawsuit cited years of work by Behling and her husband at manufacturing companies in the Springfield area. Jurors sided with the Behling family, Monday night. Lawyers for the family alleged that Ford failed to warn the public that asbestos was present in dust created during brake repairs. Attorneys for Ford say the family failed to prove the brake dust contributed to her illness.
Political spat over climate risks in investments gets hotter
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The political fight is only getting fiercer over whether it’s financially wise or “woke” folly to consider a company’s impact on climate change, workers’ rights and other issues when making investments. Republicans from North Dakota to Texas are ramping up their criticism of what’s called “ESG investing,” a fast-growing movement that says it can pay dividends to consider environmental, social and corporate-governance issues when deciding where to invest pension and other public funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.