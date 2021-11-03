Facebook to shut down face-recognition system
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete faceprints of more than 1 billion people. The unexpected announcement, delivered with little fanfare in a blog post published Tuesday, represents an abrupt about-face for the social network, which first launched use of the technology more than a decade ago. On Thursday, the company renamed itself Meta to focus on new technologies for the “metaverse,” a possible next iteration of the internet.
US: Oil, gas sales damage climate
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Interior Department is preparing to offer oil and gas lease sales on large tracts of public land despite concluding that burning fossil fuels from those parcels could carry huge costs and contribute to climate change. Burning oil, natural gas and coal from federally owned lands accounts for about 20% of energy-related US greenhouse gas emissions. But officials with the Biden administration’s Bureau of Land Management say in newly released planning documents that they can’t accurately determine the climate impacts from upcoming oil and gas lease sales in western states.
