Camping World, Clorox rise; Norwegian Cruise, Delta fall
NEW YORK — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:
Dunkin’ Brands, up $6.48 to $106.19. Inspire Brands, which owns Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s, is buying the owner of Dunkin’ Donuts for $11.3 billion.
Norwegian Cruise Line, down 46 cents to $16.17. The cruise line operator is extending the suspension of all of its cruises through December.
Delta Air Lines, down 42 cents to $30.22. Airlines are being weighed down by concerns about spiking virus rates and more lockdowns.
Clorox, up $8.78 to $216.03. The maker of bleach and other household products handily beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.
Camping World, up 81 cents to $27.25. The recreational vehicle retailer beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.