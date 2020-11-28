Stocks rise as S&P 500 hits record high
NEW YORK — The S&P 500 is closing a shortened session at a record high Friday as investors continue to look forward to the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine and relief for the economy. The benchmark index rose 0.2%, led by gains in technology companies, and closed at an all-time high of 3,638. Optimism about a vaccine persists even as one vaccine candidate suffered a setback and cases of Coronavirus remain at elevated levels. Meanwhile, retailers were hoping that their slumping sales get a boost from shoppers on Black Friday but early indications are that store traffic was light. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 0.85%.
British bike maker pedals on
LONDON — The team at Brompton Bicycle Ltd. thought they were prepared for Brexit. Bosses at the British firm looked at the uncertainty swirling around the UK’s decision to leave the European Union and started stockpiling parts. Then came the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, with just over a month to go until Britain makes a sharp economic break with the EU, Brompton faces uncertainty about supplies and unexpected new competition from China. Brompton is just one of thousands of British companies bracing for huge changes on Jan. 1, when Britain leaves the economic structures of the 27-nation bloc. Talks on a free new trade are stuck, with a breakthrough needed in days to avoid a disruptive no-deal British exit.
China slaps 200% tax on Australian wine
BEIJING — China has added wine to the growing list of Australian goods barred from its markets in a trade war against Australia over disputes including its support for an investigation into the origin of the Coronavirus. The Ministry of Commerce imposed import taxes of up to 212% that Australia’s trade minister said will make Australian wine unsellable in China, his country’s biggest export market. Earlier, China stopped or reduced imports of beef, coal, barley, seafood, sugar and timber from Australia after it supported calls for an independent probe into the origin of the pandemic, which began in China in December.
