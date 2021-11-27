A winter wonderland
Edwards Federal Credit Union, 39963 10th St. West, at Avenue O-8 in Palmdale, has a “Winter Wonderland Train Village” set up through Dec. 31.
Those who wish to view it can do so between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday.
Children 10 and under can write a letter to Santa and drop it off at the credit union. Letters dropped off by Dec. 17 will be delivered to the post office by Santa’s special helpers.
Lawsuit accuses doctors of taking data to rival hospital
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A group of cancer doctors at the Medical University of South Carolina took confidential information to a competitor in an effort to establish a new treatment facility, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
MUSC filed the lawsuit in state court, on Monday, against six of its departing doctors and HCA Healthcare, which owns North Charleston-based Trident Medical Center.
Charleston-based MUSC wants a judge to halt what it termed the “wholesale departure of physicians, nurses, technicians, staff and fellows” from the hospital’s head and neck oncology division to Trident’s new facility in an effort to impede MUSC’s ability to compete, news outlets reported.
The doctors sought information including case logs, patient lists and other data that belongs to MUSC in the months leading up to and after they announced their resignations, the medical research university alleged in a complaint.
It would take Trident eight to 10 years to independently develop the “misappropriated confidential and proprietary information” that MUSC has, the latter claimed in court documents..
Argentina squeezes foreign travel to protect its dollars
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina’s government launched measures, on Friday, to discourage foreign travel as a way to protect the country’s thin dollar reserves ahead of heavy debt payments.
The Central Bank banned use of credit card installment payments for airline flights and other tourist services abroad. While Argentines pay those in pesos, the local agencies must pay for most of those services by transferring dollars abroad.
“We have to advance in the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, which implies that the reserves not only have to be robust, but have to be sufficiently strong to undertake that negotiation,” said government spokesperson Gabriela Cerruti.
Argentina has spent three years trying to renegotiate repayment terms on a $45 billion credit the IMF granted in 2018 and considers it vital to stabilizing an economy whose lengthy crisis has been hit as well by the pandemic.
