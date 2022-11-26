EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead
BRUSSELS — The European Union and the United States are treading precariously close to a major trans-Atlantic trade dispute at a time when the two Western giants want to show unity in the face of challenges from Russia and China. EU trade ministers are insisting they would be forced to respond if Washington stuck to all the terms of its Inflation Reduction Act, which is favorable to local companies through subsidies. The EU says it will unfairly discriminate against its firms that want to compete for contracts.
Walmart shooting raises need for violence prevention at work
NEW YORK — The mass shooting, Wednesday, at a Walmart in Virginia is only the latest example of a workplace shooting perpetrated by an employee. Many companies have active shooter training. But experts say there is much less focus on how to prevent workplace violence. Workers too often don’t know how to recognize warning signs and co-workers.
More crucially, they often don’t know how to report suspicious behavior or feel empowered to do so, according to workplace safety and human resources experts. One expert said too often attention is focused on the “red flags” and workers should instead be looking for the “yellow flags” — subtle changes in behavior, like increased anger or not showing up for work.
What’s the effect of Russian oil price cap ban?
FRANKFURT, Germany — The deadline is looming for Western allies to agree on a price cap on Russia oil. The cap proposed by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen aims to reduce Russia’s oil earnings that support its military and the invasion of Ukraine. But there are questions about how effective the cap will be. The Dec. 5 start date also coincides with the European Union’s embargo on most Russian oil shipments. There’s uncertainty about how all this will affect oil markets, which are swinging between fears of lost Russian supply and weakening demand from the lagging global economy. The biggest disruption may not come until Feb. 5, when Europe halts imports of Russian oil products including diesel fuel.
Fire damages South Carolina chicken plant
WARD, S.C. — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said, Friday.
The fire started, Thursday, at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured.
Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in May, said plans are now underway to assess the damage and determine their next steps, WLTX-TV reported.
“We deeply regret that this incident has occurred,” the company said in a statement. “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, and the community.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
