Apple suing Israeli NSO Group
RICHMOND, Va. — Tech giant Apple is suing Israel’s NSO Group, seeking to block the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company from breaking into Apple’s products, like the iPhone. Apple said in a complaint filed Tuesday, in federal court in California that NSO Group’s spyware, called Pegasus, had been used to attack a small number of Apple customers worldwide. It’s the latest blow to the hacking firm, which was recently blacklisted by the US Commerce Department and is currently being sued by social media giant Facebook. NSO Group has broadly denied wrongdoing and said its products have been use by governments to prevent terrorism and crime.
Samsung expected to build $17B chip factory
Samsung is planning to build a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas amid a global shortage of chips used in phones, laptops, cars and other electronic devices. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has scheduled a press conference Tuesday to make an economic announcement; he is expected to unveil the Samsung investment then, according to a person familiar with the plan who wasn’t authorized to speak about it publicly ahead of the official event.
