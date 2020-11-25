Dow crests 30,000 points on vaccine hopes
NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average broke through 30,000 points Tuesday as investors were encouraged by the latest progress on developing Coronavirus vaccines and news that the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden will finally begin. Traders were also encouraged to see that Biden had selected Janet Yellen, a widely respected former Federal Reserve chair, as treasury secretary. The Dow rose 454 points, or 1.5%, to close at 30,046. The S&P 500, which has a far greater impact on 401(k) accounts than the Dow does, rose 1.6% to its own record high. Treasury yields rose as investors became more optimistic about the economy.
Best Buy reports 3Q results
NEW YORK — Best Buy Co. reported fiscal third-quarter results that blew through analysts’ expectations. The nation’s largest consumer electronics retailer saw surging demand for items like home theater and appliances that help people learn, cook, work and connect in their homes. The Richfield, Minnesota-based retailer said third-quarter profits rose 33% while sales were up 21%. Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 23%, while domestic online sales rose 174%. Best Buy joins big box stores like Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s, which all reported strong quarterly results. Big box retailers were allowed to stay open during the lockdown in the spring and have seen their dominance increase as consumers focus on necessities and home-related activities.
“As we start the fourth quarter, the demand for the products and services we sell remains at elevated levels, but similar to last quarter, it continues to be difficult for us to predict how sustainable these trends will be,” Matthew Bilunas, Best Buy’s chief financial officer, told analysts during the call.
Consumer confidence drops to 96.1
WASHINGTON — US consumer confidence fell to a reading of 96.1 in November as rising Coronavirus cases pushed Americans’ confidence down to the lowest level since August. The Conference Board said the November reading represented a drop from a revised 101.4 in October. The decline reflected a big drop in consumer expectations for income, business and labor market conditions.
