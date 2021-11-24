Biden aims to beat inflation
WASHINGTON — LBJ tried jawboning. Richard Nixon issued a presidential edict. The Ford administration printed buttons exhorting Americans to “Whip Inflation Now.’’ Over the years, American presidents have tried, and mostly floundered, in their efforts to quell the economic and political menace of consumer inflation. Now, President Joe Biden is giving it a shot. Confronting a spike in consumer prices that’s bedeviling American households, Biden on Tuesday ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the US strategic petroleum reserve. The move is intended to contain energy costs.
Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in crisis
CLEVELAND — A federal jury says CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies didn’t do enough to stop the flow of opioid pills into two Ohio counties. The verdict Tuesday could set the tone for US city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis. This is the first time pharmacy companies have completed a trial to defend themselves in a drug crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades. Spokespeople for CVS, Walgreens and Walmart say the companies will appeal the verdict.
