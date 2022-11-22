US: Estonians arrested in $575M crypto fraud
SEATTLE — Police in Estonia have arrested two men accused in a $575 million cryptocurrency fraud, US authorities said, Monday.
An indictment unsealed in US District Court in Seattle charged Estonian citizens Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turogin, both age 37, with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Four other people living in Estonia, Belarus and Switzerland were also charged, but their identities were not released.
Proposed merger of two publishing giants is over
NEW YORK — Simon & Schuster’s corporate parent has officially ended the agreement for Penguin Random House to purchase the publisher, a proposed sale a federal judge already had blocked, last month.
Paramount Global also announced, Monday, that it still plans to sell Simon & Schuster, a nearly century-old company where authors include Stephen King, Colleen Hoover and Bob Woodward.
“Simon & Schuster remains a non-core asset to Paramount, as was determined, in early 2020, when Paramount conducted a strategic review of its assets,” Paramount announced. “Simon & Schuster is a highly valuable business with a recent record of strong performance; however, it is not video-based and therefore does not fit strategically within Paramount’s broader portfolio.”
