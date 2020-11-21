Mnuchin denies trying to hinder incoming administration
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is denying that he is trying to limit the choices President-elect Joe Biden will have to promote an economic recovery by ending several emergency loan programs being run by the Federal Reserve. Mnuchin said Friday that his decision was based on the fact that the programs were not being heavily utilized and the money could be better used to grants for small businesses and extended unemployment assistance. However, critics saw politics at play in Mnuchin’s decision, saying the action would deprive the incoming administration of critical support the Fed might need to prop up the economy at a time when Coronavirus cases are surging again.
Trump makes late bid to lower prescription costs
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration is trying to close out major unfinished business on lowering prescription drug costs. Two regulations issued Friday promise savings for Medicare recipients. One would tie payments for drugs administered in a doctor’s office to lower prices paid abroad. The second would require that drugmaker rebates for pharmacy medications covered by Medicare go directly to patients. It’s hard to say whether the rules will stand with an incoming adminstration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.