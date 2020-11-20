GM: New batteries cut electric car costs, increase range
DETROIT — General Motors says a pending breakthrough in battery chemistry will cut the price of its electric vehicles so they equal those powered by gasoline within five years. The technology also will increase the range per charge to as high as 450 miles. The company’s product development chief promised a small electric SUV that will cost under $30,000 and pledged to roll out 30 battery-powered models worldwide by 2025. Nearly all current electric vehicles cost more than $30,000. The announcement illustrates how fast electric vehicle technology is moving and shows that it may become the primary fuel for transportation faster than expected.
Mnuchin rejects renewal of some Fed emergency loan programs
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he will not to extend several emergency loan programs set up with the Federal Reserve to support the economy in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. The decision drew a terse rebuke from the Fed. The central bank says it would prefer that the full suite of emergency facilities remain as a backstop for the pandemic hobbled economy. In a letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Mnuchin said that the Fed’s corporate credit, municipal lending and Main Street Lending programs would not be renewed when they expire on Dec. 31.
Tyson suspends Iowa plant managers amid betting claim
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tyson Foods has suspended top officials at its largest pork plant and launched an investigation into allegations that they bet on how many workers would get infected during a widespread Coronavirus outbreak. Tyson Foods President and CEO Dean Banks said Thursday that he was “extremely upset” about the allegations against managers at its plant in Waterloo, Iowa, saying they do not represent the company’s values.
