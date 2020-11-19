Boeing Max cleared for takeoff
After nearly two years and a pair of deadly crashes, the US Federal Aviation Administration is clearing Boeing’s 737 Max for flight. The nation’s air safety agency announced the move early Wednesday, saying it was done after a comprehensive and methodical 20-month review process. Regulators around the world grounded the Max in March 2019, after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet. That happened less than five months after another Max flown by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea. A total of 346 passengers and crew members on both planes were killed. The planes won’t return to the skies for a while. The FAA says it must approve pilot training changes.
Stocks give up early gains, end lower
An afternoon slump left stock indexes broadly lower on Wall Street, erasing early gains, as traders worried anew about the rapid spread of the Coronavirus in the US The S&P 500 lost 1.2%. It was up 0.3% in morning trading and small-company stocks were headed for another record high after Pfizer and BioNTech reported updated data suggesting their potential COVID-19 vaccine may be 95% effective. Major indexes turned lower in afternoon trading, and the losses accelerated after New York City said it would close its public schools to in-person learning again as infections continue to rise there.
Global luxury sales forecast to plunge 23% due to pandemic
MILAN — A study shows that sales of luxury apparel, jewelry and beauty products are set to plunge by nearly a quarter this year as the pandemic wipes out more than six years of growth. The report published Wednesday by the Bain consultancy notes that the slide is narrower than the 35% collapse forecast in the spring. That is thanks largely to a market recovery in China, which is generating nearly one third of all sales. For 2020, the sector is expected to generate 217 billion euros in revenues, down 64 billion euros from 2019. The pandemic is accelerating transitions that were already under way in the sector, including a shift to online buying, a focus on sustainability and diversity and the growing role of younger generations.
