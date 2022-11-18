Amazon begins mass layoffs
NEW YORK — Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers.
The company would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through the filing in California. Some corporate employees in Seattle, Wash., said on LinkedIn, on Tuesday, they were let go, too. In an announcement posted on its website, Wednesday, Amazon said impacted employees were notified, on Tuesday.
Musk says he expects to find a new Twitter CEO ‘over time’
NEW YORK — Billionaire Elon Musk, who just took over as the chief executive at Twitter after buying the company, says he does not want to be the CEO of any company.
Musk took the witness stand, Wednesday, in a Delaware court to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by Tesla’s Board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion. While testifying, Musk said “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.”
