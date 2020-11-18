Controversial Fed nominee Shelton stalls in Senate test vote
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee to the Federal Reserve has stalled in the Senate after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris returned to the chamber to cast a key vote. Shelton’s nomination to join the Federal Reserve’s powerful Board of governors is in limbo after a handful of GOP senators missed the tally because of COVID-related concerns. Shelton is an unusually caustic critic of the Fed and was opposed by three Republican senators. She was opposed by Senate Democrats, most economists and many former Fed officials for her past support of the gold standard and for writings that questioned the Fed’s political independence.
Twitter, Facebook CEOs defend election actions, promise more
WASHINGTON — The CEOs of Twitter and Facebook have defended their safeguards against disinformation in the presidential election. Testifying before Congress, they also promised vigorous action for two special elections in Georgia that could determine which party controls the US Senate. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee they have strong programs in place to protect their platforms from being used to disseminate falsehoods or discourage people from voting in the Georgia elections. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he was concerned they could let their guard down for the Georgia elections and fail to act against dangerous information.
Walmart booms but sales are slowing
NEW YORK — Walmart turned out another stellar quarter as the world’s largest retailer powers through a pandemic that has felled other national chains. But sales at stores opened at least a year slowed during the latest period ended Oct. 31. Shoppers made fewer trips to its stores and spent more while there, and also focused more on online shopping. Still the results offer the latest evidence that Walmart’s efforts to expand online grocery services are widening the gap between itself and traditional rivals. In September, it launched its much-awaited membership program as it harnesses the strength of its grocery business and caters to people looking for more convenience.
