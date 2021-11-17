New Hot Chicken spot in the AV
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a location in Lancaster. The late night pop-up announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant at 43633 West 10th St. The grand opening will be on Friday.
The fast-casual concept specializes in hot chicken tenders and sliders, along with sides like house-made kale slaw, macaroni and cheese and French fries. Chicken is offered at seven different spice levels, ranging from no spice to reaper.
“Our founders started Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer and picnic tables from their backyards just four short years ago,” Dave’s Hot Chicken CEO Bill Phelps said in a press release. “We are ecstatic to be opening our first restaurant in Lancaster.”
Biden touts infrastructure bill at snowy, rusty bridge in NH
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Fighting sagging poll ratings, President Joe Biden has set out on a national tour to persuade everyday Americans of the benefits of his big, just-signed infrastructure plan. First stop: a snowy, rusted bridge in New Hampshire, a state that gave him no love in last year’s presidential primaries. He returned on Tuesday as president, eager to talk up the infrastructure deal and what all that money can do for Americans.
