PNC to buy US unit of Spain’s BBVA bank
NEW YORK — PNC Financial Services Group says it is buying the US subsidiary of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion in cash. BBVA’s US operations are based in Houston, Texas. They have $104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches, mainly in the south and southwest of the country. PNC is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is largely a regional bank. The deal would give it a presence across the US Shares in BBVA jumped more than 15% in Madrid on Monday. PNC’s shares closed up almost 3% on Wall Street.
Home Depot reunites with HD Supply in deal
NEW YORK — Home Depot is reuniting with former subsidiary HD Supply, buying the company in a deal valued at about $8 billion. The acquisition will give Home Depot a stronger hand in the contractor and professional side of its business, which is booming during the pandemic, just like its more consumer facing, DIY sales.
