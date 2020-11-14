S&P 500 closes at a record high
NEW YORK — The S&P 500 closed closing at a record high for the first time since September, posting its second weekly gain in a row. The index rose 1.4% Friday, bringing its gain for November to 9.6%. Hopeful news this week on progress toward a Coronavirus vaccine prompted investors to plow money into stocks, especially those of smaller companies, which stand to benefit greatly as the economy recovers. Those gains came at the expense of winners of the stay-at-home economy like Netflix and Amazon that investors have been favoring during the pandemic. The Russell 2000 closed at a record high for the first time since 2018.
Biden has room on health care, though limited
WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden is unlikely to get sweeping health care changes through a closely divided Congress, but there’s a menu of narrower actions he can choose from to make a tangible difference on affordability and coverage for millions of people. There’s bipartisan interest, however, in prescription drug legislation to limit what Medicare recipients with high costs pay for medications and to restrain price increases generally. And Biden could finally nudge legislation to curb surprise medical bills over the finish line. What’s more, millions of people already eligible for subsidized coverage through “Obamacare” remain uninsured. A determined effort to sign them up might make a difference, particularly in the Coronavirus pandemic.
DoorDash plans IPO
NEW YORK — Delivery giant DoorDash Inc. is planning to sell its stock to the public, capitalizing on the growing trend of consumers embracing app-based deliveries as much of the world stays home during the pandemic. The company filed papers signaling its intent for initial public offering Friday. Its revenues reflect the explosion in demand for delivery. Last year, DoorDash generated $885 million in revenue. During the first nine months of 2020 revenue more than doubled that to $1.9 billion. But DoorDash has lost money each year since its founding, and the company warned potential investors the losses could continue.
