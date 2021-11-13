Rodgers’ vaccine comments may test his clout
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be playing football again less than two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 while unvaccinated. Whether the off-field consequences of this situation on the reigning MVP’s public persona have a similarly short shelf life remains uncertain. Rodgers is one of the NFL’s most visible players. His appearances on State Farm commercials make him a ubiquitous presence even on game telecasts that don’t involve the Packers. His comments regarding his vaccination status could put that marketability to the test.
UK, EU keep talking but stay far apart in Brexit trade feud
LONDON — The UK and the European Union inched away from a diplomatic cliff edge on Friday but remained miles apart in a post-Brexit spat that risks escalating into a cross-Channel trade war. Talks to resolve differences over Northern Ireland trade have dragged on for almost a month, with EU officials increasingly concerned that Britain plans to suspend parts of the legally binding divorce agreement between the two sides. That would trigger EU retaliation and could spiral into a trade war between the 27-nation bloc and its increasingly estranged former member.
Pittsburgh-area towns sue to block tolling on I-79 bridges
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three Pittsburgh-area municipalities sued Friday to block Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration from adding tolls to an Interstate 79 bridge, saying the administration violated procedures in getting to the advanced stage of considering the idea.
The lawsuit in Commonwealth Court was filed about a year after the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board gave the state Department of Transportation the authority to go ahead with tolling to finance the replacement of major interstate bridges.
But South Fayette Township, Bridgeville Borough and Collier Township say the Board voted before the department had properly identified and analyzed specific bridges, and without the appropriate opportunity for public comment.
A PennDOT spokesperson said Friday the agency hadn’t received the lawsuit.
PennDOT in February named nine bridges, including I-79’s bridge over State Route 50 in Allegheny County, that need upgrades and that it would consider for tolling to help generate the cash. Critics say tolls will deal a heavy blow to the area’s economy, although PennDOT contends that the bridge work will generate jobs and inject money into local economies.
Tolling would be electronic and collected through E-ZPass or license-plate billing, PennDOT said.
