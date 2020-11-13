Jaws Acquisition targets primary care
Primary care provider Cano Health will receive a nearly $1.5 billion infusion as investors push deeper into a growing form of care delivered to Medicare Advantage patients.
The privately held Miami-based company said Thursday that it will merge with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, Jaws Acquisition Corp., in a deal aimed at fueling value-based care.
In that approach, doctors essentially focus more on keeping patients healthy or improving their health instead of waiting to treat whatever ailment makes them seek care.
Medicare Advantage plans are privately run versions of the government’s Medicare program that covers care for people who are age 65 or older or have certain disabilities or illnesses.
709,000 seek jobless aid
WASHINGTON — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. Cases are rising in 49 states, and deaths are increasing in 39. The nation has now recorded 240,000 virus-related deaths and 10.3 million confirmed infections.
US piles up record October budget deficit
WASHINGTON — The US is starting the 2021 budget year the way the old year ended, with soaring deficits. The Treasury Department reported Thursday that the federal government ran up a record October deficit of $284.1 billion, nearly double the red ink of a year ago. The shortfall is the result of declining revenues and soaring spending to deal with the impact of the Coronavirus. The deficit was almost double the $134.5 billion deficit in October of last year. It broke the old record of a $176 billion deficit in October 2009 when the government was spending heavily to lift the country out of a deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.
