US consumer inflation eased to 7.7%
WASHINGTON — Price increases moderated in the United States, last month, in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. Consumer inflation reached 7.7%, in October, from a year earlier and 0.4%, from September. The year-over-year increase, a slowdown from 8.2%, in September, was the smallest rise, since January. A measure called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose 6.3%, in the past 12 months and 0.3%, from September.
Trump executive says he helped colleagues dodge taxes
NEW YORK — One of Donald Trump’s top moneymen has admitted to breaking the law to help fellow Trump Organization executives avoid taxes on company-paid apartments and other perks.
Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney gave his testimony at the company’s criminal tax fraud trial, on Thursday. He admitted to preparing misleading tax returns and failing to report the benefits to tax authorities. McConney is in his third day on the witness stand. He said that a few years before Trump became president, the company’s accountant raised concerns about the way it paid out holiday bonuses — a topic that has consumed hours of trial testimony.
