New Yorker fires writer
NEW YORK — The New Yorker has fired longtime staff writer Jeffrey Toobin after he reportedly exposed himself during a Zoom conference last month. He had already been on suspension and is also on leave from CNN, where he is chief legal analyst.
“I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work,” Toobin tweeted Wednesday.
Toobin, 60, is one of the country’s most prominent legal authors and commentators. He is a former associate counsel in the Department of Justice who for the New Yorker has written about everything from the O.J. Simpson murder trial to the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump.
Oil firm’s wastewater injection approved
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming regulators approved an energy company’s request to inject millions of gallons of oil and gas wastewater into a freshwater aquifer as part of its drilling process.
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission approved an aquifer exemption application by Aethon Energy Management LLC Tuesday, The Casper Star-Tribune reported.
Aethon submitted the application to the commission in August to lift existing water protections and allow the company to inject the wastewater underground into the Madison and Amsden formations.
White Claw maker plans for new brewery
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An alcoholic beverage company plans a new $400 million dollar brewery and production facility in South Carolina, according to a news release from Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.
Mark Anthony Brewing’s project in Richland County will create 300 jobs, the release said. The facility will be in the Pineview Industrial Park in Columbia.
White Claw Hard Seltzer and Mike’s Hard Lemonade are among the products it will produce.
