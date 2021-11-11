Electric truck maker Rivian’s market value zooms to $86B
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Shares of Rivian Automotive jumped in their debut, Wednesday, rising as much as 53% as investors look for the next big winner in the electric vehicle market. The closing price of $100.73 gave Rivian a market value of about $85.9 billion, greater than that of Ford and just below General Motors. That’s noteworthy because Rivian has so far delivered about 150 of its electric pickup trucks to customers, mostly employees, whereas Ford and GM sell millions of cars globally each year. Rivian is the latest in what’s becoming a long line of companies trying to peel away some of Tesla’s dominant market share in electric vehicles.
Jobless claims drop to pandemic low of 267,000
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a new pandemic low 267,000, last week, another sign that the job market is recovering from last year’s sharp coronavirus downturn. Jobless claims fell by 4,000, last week, the Labor Department reported, Wednesday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly ups and downs, dropped by nearly 7,300 to 278,000, also a pandemic low.
