EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
LONDON — European Union regulators have filed antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant of using its access to data from companies that sell products on its platform to gain an unfair advantage over them. The charges represent the latest effort by European regulators to curb the power of big technology companies. The EU investigation found that Amazon is accessing and analyzing real-time data from other vendors that sell goods on its platform to help it decide which new products of its own to launch and how to price and market them. The EU commissioner in charge of competition issues said Tuesday that “appears to distort genuine competition.” The company rejected the accusations.
Global rally fades
NEW YORK — Stocks downshifted on Tuesday, a day after their powerful worldwide rally, but optimism remained high that the global economy may still be headed for a return to normal. It was the second straight day that rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine pushed investors to reorder which stocks they see winning and losing. The continuing revamp left the majority of US stocks higher but indexes mixed. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1%, while the Nasdaq fell 1.4% on weakness for Big Tech stocks. Treasury yields and oil, meanwhile, held onto their big gains from a day earlier or added some more amid increased confidence in the economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.