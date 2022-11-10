US plan to tap businesses for green finance meets resistance
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — US climate envoy John Kerry unveiled a plan at the COP27 climate summit to make it easier for private corporations to send cash to the developing world in exchange for looking green at home.
Kerry’s plan comes after failure to get Congress or the American public to spend billions of dollars more a year in climate financial aid. The plan to finance developing nations’ transition to clean energy involves selling “high quality” carbon credits to companies trying to make their carbon emissions “net zero.” However, the idea faced stiff resistance from environmental groups and climate experts, who said it would give polluters a license to keep polluting.
Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter
Elon Musk is seeking to reassure big companies that advertise on Twitter that his chaotic takeover of the social media platform won’t harm their brands. He acknowledged that some “dumb things” might happen on his way to creating a better, safer user experience. The latest erratic move on the minds of major advertisers was Musk’s decision to abolish a new “official” label on high-profile Twitter accounts just hours after introducing it. Twitter began adding the gray labels to some prominent accounts, including brands like Coca-Cola, Nike and Apple. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
Also, Musk, Twitter’s new owner and Tesla’s CEO has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company, from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings. He sold $7 billion of his Tesla stock, in August, as he worked to finance the Twitter purchase he was trying to get out of at the time.
Defying inflation worries, US casinos have best quarter
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Gamblers are shrugging off inflation concerns and losing money at casinos at a record pace. Figures released, Wednesday, show the US commercial casino industry had its best quarter ever, winning over $15 billion from gamblers in the third quarter, of this year. The American Gaming Association says the gambling halls are on track to have their best year ever, this year. Out of 33 states in which gambling was operational a year ago, 16 reported quarterly highs in overall gambling revenue, including five of the six largest markets: Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, New York and Pennsylvania.
“While business challenges remain, high consumer demand continues to fuel our industry’s record success,” said Bill Miller, the association’s president and CEO. “Our sustained momentum in the face of broader economic volatility points to gaming’s overall health, today, and provides confidence as we look to the future.”
