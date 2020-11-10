Stocks rally
NEW YORK — Brimming hopes that people will again return to office buildings, shopping centers and normal life sent markets rallying worldwide on Monday, following encouraging data about a potential Coronavirus vaccine. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% after Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, though that doesn’t mean its release is imminent.
EU puts tariffs on US
BRUSSELS — The European Union has agreed to put tariffs on up to $4 billion worth of US goods and services in response to illegal aid to plane maker Boeing. The move comes a year after the World Trade Organization authorized the United States to slap penalties on EU goods worth. The WTO had ruled that Boeing was given an unfair edge over Airbus by tax breaks from Washington state. But after the WTO decision, the state repealed the tax breaks, making the EU’s complaint obsolete in the view of US officials.
