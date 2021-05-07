NY: Broadband firms paid for 8.5M fake net neutrality comments
NEW YORK — The Office of the New York Attorney General said in a new report that a campaign funded by the broadband industry submitted millions of fake comments supporting the 2017 repeal of net neutrality. The Federal Communications Commission’s contentious 2017 repeal undid Obama-era rules that the broadband industry had sued to stop. The proceeding generated a record-breaking number of comments, most of which were fake. A broadband industry group, called Broadband for America, spent $4.2 million generating more than 8.5 million of the fake FCC comments. A California teen submitted 7.7 million fake comments.
More support easing vaccine patent rules, but hurdles remain
GENEVA — Several world leaders have praised the US move to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines for poor nations by suspending patent protections on the shots. But it wasn’t clear if that would actually lead to the measures being lifted. Activists and international institutions cheered but Big Pharma fired back after the Biden administration called for a waiver of intellectual property protections. If even just one country votes against a waiver at the World Trade Organization, it would be sunk. The move made the US the first country in the developed world with big vaccine manufacturing to publicly support the idea. And the vocal support that followed from French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday suggested that countries were reassessing their positions.
Productivity rebounds at solid 5.4% rate in first quarter
WASHINGTON — US productivity posted a sharp rebound in the January-March quarter after having fallen in the previous quarter. Labor costs declined slightly. The Labor Department reported Thursday that productivity increased at an annual rate of 5.4% in the first quarter, recovering from a 3.8% rate of decline in the fourth quarter of last year. Labor costs fell at a 0.3% rate in the first quarter following a 5.6% jump in the fourth quarter.
