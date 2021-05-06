Biden touts $28.6B restaurant relief program
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has made a Cinco de Mayo taco and enchilada run to highlight his administration’s $28.6 billion program to help eateries that lost business because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Biden visited Taqueria Las Gemelas in Washington on Wednesday and ordered lunch. The restaurant is owned in part by Mexican immigrants and was a beneficiary of a pilot version of the restaurant relief program. Biden says the restaurant industry was “badly hurt” by the pandemic.
The aid for eateries is part of the administration’s $1.9 trillion Coronavirus relief package. The White House says 186,200 restaurants, bars and other eligible businesses applied for the program over its first two days of accepting applications.
Small business COVID-19 relief program runs dry
NEW YORK — The government’s key COVID-19 relief program for small businesses has run out of money. The Small Business Administration said Wednesday that the Paycheck Protection Program has been exhausted. As of Sunday, the PPP had given out nearly 10.8 million loans worth more than $780 billion since April of last year.
The program, which has run out of cash and refunded by Congress twice before, was scheduled to expire May 31. It’s not yet known if lawmakers will approve another round of funding.
The SBA said in a statement that loan applications that have been approved would still be funded.
Peloton recalls treadmills after child dies
NEW YORK — Peloton is recalling about 125,000 of its treadmills.
The move comes less than a month after the company denied the machines were dangerous and said it would not pull them from the market, even though they were linked to the death of a child and injuries of 29 others.
Peloton said Wednesday that it will now offer full refunds for the Peloton Tread+ treadmill, which cost more than $4,200. It will also stop selling them.
