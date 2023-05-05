FTC: Facebook misled parents, failed to guard kids’ privacy
US regulators say Facebook misled parents and failed to protect the privacy of children using its Messenger Kids app. The Federal Trade Commission says Facebook misrepresented the access it provided to app developers to private user data. As a result, the FTC on Wednesday proposed sweeping changes to a 2020 privacy order with Facebook — now called Meta — that would prohibit it from profiting from data it collects on users under 18. This would include data collected through its virtual-reality products. Meta would also be subject to other limitations, including its use of face-recognition technology and be required to provide additional protections for users.
United plans to hire 15,000, adding to surge in airline jobs
The hiring sign is out at United Airlines. The airline said Wednesday that it plans to add 15,000 workers this year, and hired 7,000 in just the past four months. It’s part of a trend, as airlines benefit from a boom in travel. Airlines are trying to avoid a rerun of last year, when they were caught unprepared for a rapid recovery in air travel. Shortages of pilots and flight attendants contributed to a jump in the rates of canceled and delayed flights.
