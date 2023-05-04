Bank stocks continue to fall following First Republic demise
NEW YORK — Regulators have barely written the epitaph for First Republic Bank, but investors on Wall Street have already moved onto speculating which bank might be the next to fail. Bank stocks fell sharply Tuesday, led downward by smaller banks with heavy exposure to uninsured deposits and commercial banks like Western Alliance Bank, PacWest Bancorp, Comerica and Zions Bank. Shares of Western Alliance were down 17% in afternoon trading and PacWest dropped 25%, with trading of both stocks halted briefly due to high volatility. The ongoing concern among investors and regulators is that banks such as PacWest have large amounts of uninsured deposits — those above $250,000.
Ford posts $1.76B 1Q profit largely on gas-powered vehicles
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. made $1.76 billion last quarter, swinging into the black from a $3.1 billion net loss for the same period a year ago. Excluding one-time items, Ford made 44 cents per share. That beat Wall Street estimates of 42 cents. Revenue rose 20% to $41.74 billion, soundly beating the $39.25 billion that analysts expected. Ford reaffirmed its earlier pretax profit guidance for the full year of $9 billion to $11 billion. Ford lost $722 million before taxes on its electric vehicles, but it made $2.62 billion on internal combustion vehicles.
Chinese EV brands expand
YOKOHAMA, Japan — Chinese electric car exporters are starting to compete with global brands in their home markets. They bring fast-developing technology and low prices that Tesla’s chief financial officer says “are scary.” BYD Auto is the biggest-selling Chinese electric brand. It opened a dealership in Japan in February.
