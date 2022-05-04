Starbucks reports record Q2 sales as costs climb
Starbucks’ sales climbed to record levels in its fiscal second quarter, but its profits took a hit from climbing labor and ingredient costs. The Seattle coffee company __ which welcomed back former CEO Howard Schultz last month as its interim leader said revenue rose 15% to a record $7.6 billion in its 13-week quarter, which ended April 3. That was in line with Wall Street’s estimates. But net earnings rose just 2%. Starbucks same-store sales were up 7% globally despite a 23% decline in China due to Coronavirus restrictions.
Strong BP profit renews call for windfall tax
LONDON — BP posted its highest quarterly profit, in more than a decade, thanks to surging oil and gas prices. The earnings report, Tuesday, renewed calls for a UK government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said that underlying profit more than doubled, in the first three months of the year, to $6.2 billion. It reports a net loss of $23 billion after accounting for the write-off of its stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft over the Ukraine war. Opposition parties are calling for the UK government to tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by.
