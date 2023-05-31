Minnesota governor signs marijuana bill
ST. PAUL, Minnesota — Surrounded by dozens of cheering people in green clothes, Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize the substance for adults.
This makes Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize the substance for adult consumption. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura, who supported legalization when he served from 1999-2003, attended the signing ceremony. Walz said in November that Ventura was one of the first governors in the country to support legalization. Under the new law, it will become legal by Aug. 1 to possess, use and grow marijuana at home. Retail sales at dispensaries are probably still at least a year away.
Delta Air Lines hit with lawsuit
A consumer class action lawsuit filed Tuesday claims Delta Air Lines inaccurately billed itself as the world’s “first carbon-neutral airline” and should pay damages. The complaint in federal court in California alleges the airline relied on carbon offsets that were largely bogus. Polluting companies often buy carbon credits to cancel out their emissions with projects that promise to absorb carbon dioxide out of the air, or prevent pollution.
