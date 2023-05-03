Chegg’s stock plunges on fears of competition from ChatGPT
Shares of the education technology company Chegg have lost nearly half their value in a single day. The sell-off came Tuesday after Chegg’s CEO warned that OpenAI’s free ChatGPT service was cutting into its growth. CEO Dan Rosensweig told investors on a conference call Monday that early in the year, the company was meeting expectations for new sign-ups for its educational services. But that changed in recent months. The company’s stock traded above $100 in early 2021 as most students were still stuck at home attending class online during the pandemic. On Tuesday it ended down 48% at $9.08.
Lyft’s new CEO tackles an entailed job
SAN FRANCISCO — Even before he joined Lyft’s board in 2021, David Risher had taken hundreds of trips as a passenger so he felt like he knew a lot about the ride-hailing service. But he never expected to be thrust into the driver’s service at a time when Lyft was running like a jalopy. After shaking off his initial shock at being asked to replace Lyft’s co-founder as CEO, Risher quickly began to shake up a company sinking into a morass of mounting losses. Shortly after taking the job, Risher laid out a plan to lay off nearly 1,100 employees and plow the savings into lower fares to better compete against Uber.
