Amazon workers in NYC reject union
NEW YORK — Amazon warehouse workers overwhelmingly rejected a union bid, on Monday, dealing a blow to organizers who last month pulled off the first successful US organizing effort in the retail giant’s history. This time around, warehouse workers cast 618 votes — or about 62% — against the union, giving Amazon enough support to fend off a second union win. According to the National Labor Relations Board, which oversees the process, 380 workers — or 38% — voted in favor of the grassroots Amazon Labor Union. About 1,600 workers were eligible to vote. A union attorney says the group is planning to file objections to the election.
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to accelerate its most drastic steps, in three decades, to attack inflation by making it costlier to borrow — for a car, a home, a business deal, a credit card purchase — all of which will compound Americans’ financial strains and likely weaken the economy. Yet with inflation having surged to a 40-year high, the Fed has come under pressure to act aggressively to slow spending and curb the price spikes that are bedeviling households and companies.
