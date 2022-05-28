G-7 pledges put coal on notice, could boost climate aid
BERLIN — Officials from the Group of Seven wealthy nations have announced they will aim to largely end greenhouse gas emissions from their power sectors, by 2035. The move makes it highly unlikely that those countries will burn coal for electricity beyond that date. Ministers from the G-7 countries meeting in Berlin, on Friday, also announced a target to have a “highly decarbonized road sector, by 2030.” That means electric vehicles would dominate the new car sales, by the end of the decade. The G-7 also recognized for the first time the need to provide developing countries with additional financial aid to cope with the loss and damage caused by global warming. The agreements were largely welcomed by climate advocates.
Biden renews sanctions license for Chevron in Venezuela
MIAMI — The Biden administration has renewed a license partially exempting Chevron from sanctions on Venezuela so it can keep operating in the oil-rich, socialist-run nation. The license issued, Friday, by the US Treasury Department allows the California-based Chevron and other US companies to perform only basic upkeep of wells it operates jointly with state-run oil giant PDVSA. Some in the Biden administration had been pushing for an expanded license so that Chevron would be allowed to resume exports and ease pricing pressure at American pumps.
