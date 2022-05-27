Twitter shareholders sue Musk
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter shareholders have filed a lawsuit against billionaire Elon Musk, accusing him of unlawfully sowing doubt about his bid to buy Twitter. They say the Tesla CEO’s aim has been to drive down Twitter’s stock price because he wants to walk away from the deal or negotiate a substantially lower purchase price. Twitter is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which was filed, late Wednesday, in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. A representative for Musk did not immediately respond to a message for comment, on Thursday. Twitter declined to comment.
West mulls the rules of sanctions
BERLIN — Government officials say Western allies are considering whether to allow Russian oligarchs buy their way out of Western sanctions and use the money to rebuild Ukraine. Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland proposed the idea at a G-7 finance ministers’ meeting in Germany, last week. One official said Freeland raised the issue after oligarchs spoke to her about it. The Canadian minister knows some Russian oligarchs from her time as a journalist in Moscow. One official says the Ukrainian leadership is aware of the discussions and have “some comfort” with the idea since Ukraine badly needs the additional liquidity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.