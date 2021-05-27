Defiant Ghosn pins hopes on French probes to clear his name
BEIRUT — Fugitive ex-auto magnate Carlos Ghosn is campaigning to clear his name and hopes an upcoming hearing in Beirut with French investigators offers a chance to defend himself for the first time since his 2018 arrest in Japan. In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, Ghosn addressed his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, his brazen escape and his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon. The former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance says he felt empathy for those now jailed or on trial for helping him. He calls them “collateral damage” in a top-level Japanese campaign against him. He describes his downfall, which sent shockwaves through the car industry, as like being “hit by a bus.”
Stocks close modestly higher after choppy day on Wall Street
NEW YORK — US stocks closed modestly higher Wednesday as investors continued to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation. A variety of companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Dick’s Sporting Goods surged after reporting a jump in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch also made gains on similarly strong financial results.
Bank CEOs outline pandemic support; senators split on issues
WASHINGTON — The CEOs of the six biggest US banks have appeared before Congress, eager to lay out their support for struggling consumers and small businesses. But lawmakers focused more keenly in a Senate hearing on the contentious social and political issues that are dividing the country. Climate change, voting rights and racial inequity animated the debate and questioning of the executives in a hearing by the Senate Banking Committee.
