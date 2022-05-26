Russia says it will pay foreign debt in rubles
Russia says it will pay dollar-denominated foreign debt in rubles, a move that is likely to be seen by foreign investors as a default. The US Treasury Department allowed a license to expire, Wednesday, that permitted Russia to keep paying its debtholders through American banks. The Russian Finance Ministry said it will pay in rubles and offer “the opportunity for subsequent conversion into the original currency.” The ministry didn’t give a timeframe for that to happen. Russia has not defaulted on its international debts since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, when the Russian Empire collapsed and the Soviet Union was created.
Recreational pot validated for ballot in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota voters are set to vote again on whether they want recreational marijuana legalized for adults after the secretary of state, on Wednesday, validated the initiated measure for the November ballot.
Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced that a random sample of petition signatures showed that South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, the group campaigning to legalize pot, had easily collected enough valid signatures to surpass the roughly 17,000 needed to place the initiated measure on the ballot.
